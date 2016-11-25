FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hathway Cable and Datacom Sept qtr loss widens
November 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hathway Cable and Datacom Sept qtr loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - sept quarter net loss 404.4 million rupees

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.21 billion rupees

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 319.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 2.70 billion rupees

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd says approved resignation of Jagdish Kumar Pillai as MD and CEO

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd says elevated Tavinderjit Panesar as CEO of video business

* Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd - approved appointment of Rajan Gupta as MD Source text - (bit.ly/2fZh74F) Further company coverage:

