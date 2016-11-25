Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hampshire Group Ltd

* Hampshire Group Ltd. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceedings to facilitate orderly winddown of its licensed business operations

* Hampshire Group-Received commitment from salus capital partners,to allow co to utilize cash collateral in accordance with mutually agreed upon budget

* Hampshire Group- Litigation efforts pursued by 1 unsecured creditor since July compelled co, its affiliates to seek protection under Chapter 11