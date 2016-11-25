FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hampshire Group Ltd. Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings to Facilitate Orderly WindDown of Its Licensed Business Operations
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hampshire Group Ltd. Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings to Facilitate Orderly WindDown of Its Licensed Business Operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hampshire Group Ltd

* Hampshire Group Ltd. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceedings to facilitate orderly winddown of its licensed business operations

* Hampshire Group-Received commitment from salus capital partners,to allow co to utilize cash collateral in accordance with mutually agreed upon budget

* Hampshire Group- Litigation efforts pursued by 1 unsecured creditor since July compelled co, its affiliates to seek protection under Chapter 11

