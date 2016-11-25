FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Beijing capital land says BCJ entered into subscription agreements with subscribers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing capital land says BCJ entered into subscription agreements with subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Land Ltd

* Bcj, an indirect subsidiary of company, entered into subscription agreements with subscribers

* Indirect subsidiary of company, entered into subscription agreements with subscribers

* Consideration under sog subscription agreement shall be hk$857.5 million

* Aggregate gross proceeds from subscription will be hk$1.48 billion

* 190.4 million subscription shares and subscription pcbs in aggregate principal amount of hk$1.08 billion will be issued by bcj at completion

* BCJ conditionally agreed to issue subscription securities

* Consideration under kkr subscription agreement shall be hk$620 million

* Pursuant to KKR subscription agreement, kkr subscriber to subscribe for 95.2 million kkr subscription shares at issue price of hk$2.10/subscription share

* Pursuant to sog subscription agreement, sog subscriber agreed to subscribe for 95.2 million sog subscription shares at issue price of hk$2.10/subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.