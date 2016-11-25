FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental updates on MOU for possible subscription for new shares
November 25, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental updates on MOU for possible subscription for new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Yueshou Environmental Holdings Ltd

* On 24 november 2016, entered into a memorandum of understanding with subscriber to provide for negotiations to be carried out

* Application made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares at 9:00 a.m. On 28 november 2016

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 28 november 2016

* Subscriber shall subscribe for subscription shares in cash at a price per share to be negotiated

* Subscriber shall hold more than 50% of company's enlarged share capital upon completion of subscription Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

