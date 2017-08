Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Black friday on Amazon.Com is already on pace to surpass Black Friday last year, in terms of items ordered

* Alexa devices are some of best-selling items on Amazon.Com so far on Friday, including Echo Dot, Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice remote

* "mobile app orders from Amazon customers on Thanksgiving day exceeded both Thanksgiving and cyber monday 2015" Further company coverage: