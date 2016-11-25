FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says arrangement approved by 82.64% of its shareholders
November 25, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold says arrangement approved by 82.64% of its shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :

* Kirkland Lake Gold and Newmarket Gold announce results of their respective special meeting of shareholders voting in favour of the business combination

* arrangement was approved by 82.64% of votes cast by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders

* issuance of common shares of Newmarket as consideration under arrangement was approved by 99.79% of votes cast by Newmarket shareholders

* on closing, KL Gold to be next mid-tier gold co with annual production of over 500,000 ozs from underground gold mines in Canada, Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

