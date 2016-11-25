Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders approve Newmarket takeover
TORONTO, Nov 25 Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.
Nov 25 Nikkei:
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings is moving deeper into market for ready-made dishes, targeting operating profit growth of 50 percent in business by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings targets 3 billion yen ($26.6 million) in operating profit from sozai by the year ending march 2021 - Nikkei
* Itoham Yonekyu Holdings plans to invest 83 billion yen in facilities and equipment over the next five years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gut1BN) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Nov 25 A group representing the U.S. lumber industry and some of its workers on Friday called on authorities to impose duties on Canadian softwood lumber, reigniting a long-standing trade dispute between the two nations.
Nov 25 Crowds were thin at U.S. malls and stores on Black Friday morning, formerly the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, and online channels were expected to show the strongest gains in sales over last year.