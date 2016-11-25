BRIEF-Baozun files for offering of Class A ordinary shares of upto $100 mln
* files for offering of class A ordinary shares of upto $100 million - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2gdrf7r Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Macy's Inc
* Macy's inc - "currently experiencing high volume on our site, which has slowed traffic"
* Macys inc - we are working quickly to alleviate the delay issue which we hope to have resolved shortly Further company coverage:
* The shareholders of Orletto vote 100 percent in favour of the proposed amalgamation with Devonian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Nov 25 Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story on Thursday.