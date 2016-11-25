FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma unit Arrow Generiques to buy select assets in France from Teva
#Healthcare
November 25, 2016 / 12:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma unit Arrow Generiques to buy select assets in France from Teva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques to acquire select assets in France from Teva

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques will integrate the products with existing commercial operations in France

* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd says Arrow Generiques and Teva intend to ensure continuity of the supply of the products to the market.

* Aurobindo Pharma - Arrow Generiques to buy right, title and interest in products calcium and calcium vitamin d3, including use of the orocal trademark. Source text - (bit.ly/2fvkXPe) Further company coverage:

