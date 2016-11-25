FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Culturecom clarifies on certain press articles
November 25, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Culturecom clarifies on certain press articles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Culturecom Holdings Ltd :

* Issues clarification announcement on certain press articles

* Board has, again, made several enquiries with Super Sports in relation to accuracy and correctness of statement

* Board noted that no official press release has been published by either English Premier League or Suning

* Super Sports advised board that they could not disclose anything in relation to or make any comment on statement

* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for price and trading volume movements

* Board intends to re-open discussions with Super Sports on transactions

* to re-open discussions with Super Sports after either Super Sports confirms correctness of statement or press release published by EPL or Suning

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 28 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

