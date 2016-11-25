BRIEF-Savanna responds to announcement of total's intention to make an unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services Corp - Board of directors will consider and evaluate total's offer if and when received and will respond in due course
Nov 25 Myos Rens Technology Inc
* Myos Rens Technology Inc - On November 18, 2016, entered into an amended supply agreement with Dil Technologie GMBH
* Myos Rens Technology - Agreed to pay Dil 400,000 Euros in satisfaction of all prior liabilities and obligations under its prior agreements with Dil
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Company agreed, commencing January 2017, to pay Dil 10,000 euros per month for collaborative research- SEC filing
* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Agreement expires on December 31, 2018, and company has unilateral right to renew agreement for subsequent one-year terms
* Myos Rens Technology -Dil will manufacture and supply co with fortetropin and co will purchase quantities of fortetropin from Dil in its discretion Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gbY3ha] Further company coverage:
* Growmax Resources Corp - Company's 2017 capital work program and budget is set at approximately US$10 million