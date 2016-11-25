Nov 25 Myos Rens Technology Inc

* Myos Rens Technology Inc - On November 18, 2016, entered into an amended supply agreement with Dil Technologie GMBH

* Myos Rens Technology - Agreed to pay Dil 400,000 Euros in satisfaction of all prior liabilities and obligations under its prior agreements with Dil

* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Company agreed, commencing January 2017, to pay Dil 10,000 euros per month for collaborative research- SEC filing

* Myos Rens Technology Inc- Agreement expires on December 31, 2018, and company has unilateral right to renew agreement for subsequent one-year terms

* Myos Rens Technology -Dil will manufacture and supply co with fortetropin and co will purchase quantities of fortetropin from Dil in its discretion