9 months ago
November 25, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China South City HY profit attributable to owners HK$856.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - China South City Holdings Ltd :

* HY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$856.9 million versus HK$755.8 million

* HY revenue HK$2.89 billion, up 34.4 percent

* Looking ahead to second half , group maintains cautiously optimistic business outlook for operating environment in short to medium term

* Eexpects group to achieve an annual sales target of HK$7.5-8.5 billion for fiscal year ended 31 march 2017

* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

