BRIEF-Europlan to open book building under SPO on Nov. 28 - source

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Europlan has planned the placement of its additional shares on Dec. 2, the book building is to open on Nov. 28 - a source on financial market told Reuters

* Earlier the company announced plans to raise up to 15 billion roubles in an SPO on Moscow Exchange

* The placement will be carried out also by exercise of pre-emptive rights and over-the-counter, being paid with shares of a non-state pension fund NPF Safmar