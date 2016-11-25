FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Europlan to open book building under SPO on Nov. 28 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Europlan has planned the placement of its additional shares on Dec. 2, the book building is to open on Nov. 28 - a source on financial market told Reuters

* Earlier the company announced plans to raise up to 15 billion roubles in an SPO on Moscow Exchange

* The placement will be carried out also by exercise of pre-emptive rights and over-the-counter, being paid with shares of a non-state pension fund NPF Safmar Further company coverage: (Reporting by Olga Popova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)

