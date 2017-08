Nov 25 (Reuters) - Aurum Pacific China Group Ltd :

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into agreement

* Unit agreed to sell to Idea Guru entire issued share capital in Kanhan Educational Services Limited

* Deal for consideration of HK$5 million in cash

* Group is expected to recognise a gain of approximately HK$440,000 from disposal