BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest says expects further revaluation gains for its property portfolio

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Expects further growth in value of its property portfolio in Q4 of 2016

* From today's viewpoint, these gains will amount to 85 million ($90.13 million) to 105 million euros ($111.34 million) as a result of strong operating performance and positive market growth

* For full-year 2016 Conwert thereby expects net revaluation gains of approximately 180 million to 200 million euros (following on from 95.5 million euros at end of first half 2016 and 66.0 million euros in 2015 business year)