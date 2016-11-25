FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest says expects further revaluation gains for its property portfolio
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest says expects further revaluation gains for its property portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Expects further growth in value of its property portfolio in Q4 of 2016

* From today's viewpoint, these gains will amount to 85 million ($90.13 million) to 105 million euros ($111.34 million) as a result of strong operating performance and positive market growth

* For full-year 2016 Conwert thereby expects net revaluation gains of approximately 180 million to 200 million euros (following on from 95.5 million euros at end of first half 2016 and 66.0 million euros in 2015 business year) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.