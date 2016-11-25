FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Live Ventures: One-for-six reverse stock split - SEC filing
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Live Ventures: One-for-six reverse stock split - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc

* Live ventures- on nov 22, co filed a certificate of change in order to effectuate a one-for-six (1:6) reverse stock split - sec filing

* Live ventures inc - as a result of reverse stock split, stockholders of record as of dec 5, 2016 will receive 1 share for every 6 shares of stock held

* Live ventures inc - reverse stock split is intended to be effective as of 5:00 p.m., pacific time, on december 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fzSESJ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
