BRIEF-Rainmaker Entertainment Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Rainmaker Entertainment announces financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2016
Nov 25 Niko Resources Ltd
* Niko resources ltd says robert s. Ellsworth jr. Will be resigning from his role as interim chief executive officer and director of company
* Niko resources ltd says appointment of mr. William t. Hornaday as chief executive officer of company, effective december 19, 2016
* Niko resources ltd says appointment of mr. Scott k. Brandt as director of company, effective december 19, 2016
LONDON, Nov 25 Three former Barclays traders jailed for manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates after a London trial have been denied a request to appeal against their conviction and sentence, the wife of one said on Friday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 25 Brazil's currency fell on Friday on concerns that fiscal reforms could be derailed by a potential investigation into whether President Michel Temer pressured an ex-minister to favor a cabinet colleague's property investment. The real slipped as much as 2.2 percent to 3.4679 reais, but later pared losses to close down 0.6 percent. However, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.27 percent, to close at 61,559 points, after falli