9 months ago
BRIEF-NZME Ltd confirms it filed submission with New Zealand Commerce Commission
November 27, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NZME Ltd confirms it filed submission with New Zealand Commerce Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - NZME Ltd :

* NZME Ltd confirms that it has filed a submission with New Zealand Commerce Commission

* Submission in response to issues raised in NZCC's draft determination on proposed merger between NZME and New Zealand subsidiary of Fairfax Media

* Determined that it will defer seeking NZME shareholder approval for proposed merger until after NZCC's final determination is released

* Submission is a joint submission with Fairfax New Zealand

* Submission explains why parties believe that nzcc has failed to properly take into account diversity of opinions

* At time of NZME's demerger from APN News & Media, APN granted NZME option to acquire NZ business of Adshel from APN; NZME chose not to exercise option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
