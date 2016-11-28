Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Sino-Ocean and KKR invest in capital juda

* Sino-Ocean, KKR entered into agreement to invest in beijing Capital Juda through new ordinary shares,perpetual convertible bond securities for $191 million

* Following completion of transaction sino-ocean will own about 16% stake in Capital Juda and KKR will own about 12% stake in Capital Juda

* KKR makes its investment from its china growth fund

* Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation limited is sole financial adviser to Capital Juda