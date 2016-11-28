Nikkei falls, snaps 7-day winning streak as yen strengthens
* Nikkei has risen 12 pct since Trump elected as U.S. president
Nov 27 (Reuters) -
* Sino-Ocean and KKR invest in capital juda
* Sino-Ocean, KKR entered into agreement to invest in beijing Capital Juda through new ordinary shares,perpetual convertible bond securities for $191 million
* Following completion of transaction sino-ocean will own about 16% stake in Capital Juda and KKR will own about 12% stake in Capital Juda
* KKR makes its investment from its china growth fund
* Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation limited is sole financial adviser to Capital Juda Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG, Nov 28 (IFR) - Alibaba Group Holding has now been ramping up its Singles' Day online shopping frenzy for eight years, but, this time, it has added a new ingredient to the celebrity-studded extravaganza: securitisation.
MELBOURNE, Nov 28 London Metal Exchange zinc surged to its highest in nine years on Monday and lead hit a five-year peak as a searing rally in metals gained steam on a softer dollar and inflation expectations that pushed investors into commodities.