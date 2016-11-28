FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Gold Brands Investments six-month diluted HEPS falls
November 28, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gold Brands Investments six-month diluted HEPS falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gold Brands Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed group interim financial results for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2016

* Six-month revenue was down 13.8 pct to 100.6 mln rand, reflecting overall slowdown in economy

* Net asset value per share increased 94 pct to 52.12 cents from a year ago and up 6.5 pct from Feb. 28 2016

* Net working capital rose to 37.7 mln rand up from 5.3 mln rand a year ago

* Six-months diluted headline earnings per share 3.18 cents versus 3.48 cents year earlier

* No ordinary dividends were declared, and no ordinary dividend is proposed for interim period

* A consolidation of its Hot Chicks and Wild Wings brands into a single offering is under review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

