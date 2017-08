Nov 28 (Reuters) - Haemato AG :

* 9Mth IFRS sales of 213.10 million euros ($226.91 million)(prior-year period: 161.99 million euros) and profit of 6.61 million euros (prior-year period: 4.49 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)