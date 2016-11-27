FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Metcash says HY profit after tax was $74.9mln
November 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Metcash says HY profit after tax was $74.9mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Metcash Ltd -

* HY sales revenue of $6.63bln, up 0.3% against prior corresponding period

* No interim dividend for fy17, as guided

* Hy group reported profit after tax was $74.9mln

* "In food & grocery business, despite significant headwinds, we expect 2H17 earnings to be greater than 2H16"

* Continue to see positive momentum in liquor and hardware pillars

* Expected that dividend payments will recommence in fy18

* Group results were however negatively impacted by an intense trading period in food & grocery sector

* Expect earnings contribution in 2h17 from home timber & hardware acquisition, as well as continued positive momentum from liquor

* HY underlying profit after tax excludes HTH transaction costs of $4.5mln (post tax) and working smarter implementation costs of $3.4mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
