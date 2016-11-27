FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Singapore completes acquisition of WIM business of Barclays PLC in Singapore, Hong Kong
#Financials
November 27, 2016 / 11:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Singapore completes acquisition of WIM business of Barclays PLC in Singapore, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Singapore :

* Announced that it completed acquisition of wealth and investment management business of Barclays Plc in Singapore and Hong Kong

* Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong's US$13 billion assets under management has been transferred to Bank of Singapore

* Transfer of AUM to Bank of Singapore, resulted in a purchase price of US$227.5 million

* Additional AUM brings total AUM for Bank of Singapore to more than US$75 billion

* Singapore-based Vikram Malhotra and Hong Kong-based Andrew Sum come on board as global market heads

* Two former senior barclays employees have been appointed as members of bank of singapore management committee

* Majority of relationship managers from combined workforce of Barclays Wim Singapore and Hong Kong have joined Bank of Singapore

* More than 60 bankers have been added to the deep bench strength at Bank of Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

