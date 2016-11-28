FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Indian, Korean and Singapore securitization markets will remain stable in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Indian, Korean and Singapore securitization markets will remain stable in 2017

* In India, robust growth and low oil prices will underpin stable auto abs performance, despite economic disruption from demonetization

* In Korea, low unemployment and interest rates will keep credit card abs delinquencies low

* Covered bond credit quality will remain strong in both korea and singapore

* Expects performance of indian commercial vehicle loans backing auto asset-backed securities transactions to remain stable

* In India, delinquency rates will increase somewhat in very short term owing to government's decision to withdraw inr500 and 1,000 notes

* In India, delinquencies should return to their current levels over the course of 2017, owing to robust economic growth and low oil prices

* Expects new indian auto abs issued in 2017 will have good credit characteristics

* Indian residential mortgage performance should remain strong in 2017, with low delinquencies, steady house prices,stable prepayment rates

* In Korea, delinquency rates for credit card receivables were low in 2016, and should remain low in 2017

* Korean credit quality of new credit card abs deals issued in 2017 will be good

* Credit quality of new and outstanding korean covered bonds will be strong and stable in 2017

* Credit quality of new and outstanding Singaporean covered bonds will be strong and stable in 2017 Source text : bit.ly/2fUzJji

