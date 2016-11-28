FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grainger says to buy properties worth c.46 mln stg
November 28, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Grainger says to buy properties worth c.46 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Acquisition

* 46 mln stg build-to-rent scheme in Bristol to deliver c.200 PRS homes

* Grainger will forward fund project, while Cubex Land will be developer and Willmott Dixon will be contractor

* Site, which has planning consent, will deliver 194 private rental homes across two blocks and is expected to complete at beginning of 2019

* It is anticipated to generate a gross yield on cost of c.7 pct once fully let in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

