FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 revenue up at 68.0 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 28, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 revenue up at 68.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* H1 consolidated revenue climbs to 68.0 million euros ($72.39 million) (previous year: 47.5 million euros)

* Outlook 2016/2017: significant consolidated revenue and earnings growth

* H1 group EBITDA improves to 4.1 million euros (previous year: 1.2 million euros)

* For 2016/2017 financial year, management board is expecting a significant increase in consolidated revenue of around 150 million euros (previous year: 104.9 million euros)

* 2016/17 EBITDA is likewise expected to be considerably higher than previous year's figure of 6.7 million euros at between 13 million and 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.