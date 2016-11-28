BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe H1 revenue up at 68.0 million euros

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG :

* H1 consolidated revenue climbs to 68.0 million euros ($72.39 million) (previous year: 47.5 million euros)

* Outlook 2016/2017: significant consolidated revenue and earnings growth

* H1 group EBITDA improves to 4.1 million euros (previous year: 1.2 million euros)

* For 2016/2017 financial year, management board is expecting a significant increase in consolidated revenue of around 150 million euros (previous year: 104.9 million euros)

* 2016/17 EBITDA is likewise expected to be considerably higher than previous year's figure of 6.7 million euros at between 13 million and 15 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)