Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc

* Proposed acquisition of worldstores, achica and kiddicare

* Reached agreement to purchase assets of ws group for a total consideration of £8.5m

* Ws group consists of worldstores ltd ("worldstores"), worldstores kiddicare limited ("kiddicare") and achica ltd ("achica") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)