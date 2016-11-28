FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Datatec says pays total gross cash div of 88.5 mln rand
#IT Services & Consulting
November 28, 2016

BRIEF-Datatec says pays total gross cash div of 88.5 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd :

* In terms of scrip distribution, 812,130 new ordinary shares were issued today to shareholders who did not elect to receive cash dividend

* This resulted in a capitalisation of distributable retained profits of company of 38.2 mln rand

* Shareholders holding 147.5 mln ordinary shares elected to receive gross cash dividend

* This resulted in a total gross cash dividend of 88.5 mln rand which was paid out of distributable retained profits of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

