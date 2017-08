Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd

* Pacific textiles holdings ltd - hy net profit hk$ 455.4 million versus HK$626.6 million

* HY revenue HK$ 3.03 billion versus HK$3.77 billion

* Interim dividend of HK30 cents per share

* Pacific textiles - looking forward to H2 2016/17, adverse factors 2016/17 and difficulties faced during H1 will hardly get dramatic improvement in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: