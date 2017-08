Nov 28 (Reuters) - Consolidated Infrastructure Group :

* Results of the rights offer

* Successful raising of 750 mln rand

* Consisted of 38.9 mln CIG shares in ratio of 23.80682 shares for every 100 ordinary shares, at price of 19.30 rand per share