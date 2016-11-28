BRIEF-Opera Software initiates share buyback program

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Opera Software

* has decided to carry out a share buyback program of up to 14,664,700 shares, corresponding to up to approximately 10% of the issued shares, in line with proxy given in AGM in June

* shares purchased through the share buyback program may be used for prospective reductions of the share capital and to fulfill obligations under incentive schemes

* program ends at the latest on the day of the company's Annual General Meeting in 2017