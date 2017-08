Nov 28 (Reuters) - 2E Group AB :

* 2E group predicts that result for Q4 will be lower than previously announced

* Sees Q4 net income at 12 million-16 million Swedish crowns ($1.3 million-$1.75 million)lower than in Q4 2015, when it amounted to 42.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

