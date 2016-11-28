FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Swiber says creditors' voluntary liquidation of Swiber Offshore Marine has begun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Ltd

* swiber holdings limited (creditors' voluntary liquidation of swiber offshore marine pte ltd)

* "accordingly, creditors' voluntary liquidation of som has commenced on 28 november 2016"

* appointed messrs bob yap cheng ghee, graham hunter martin and toh ai ling, all care of kpmg services pte. ltd., as joint and several provisional liquidators of som

* directors of unit have on 28 nov lodged with official receiver and registrar a statutory declaration under section 291(1) of companies act (cap 50) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

