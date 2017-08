Nov 28 (Reuters) - Exeotech Invest AB (publ) :

* Q3 net sales 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) versus 0.2 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating loss 3.2 million crowns versus loss 3.1 million crowns year ago

* New target for this year is to reach a turnover of at least 11 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.2003 Swedish crowns)