9 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces two acquisitions in the Putumayo Basin
November 28, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces two acquisitions in the Putumayo Basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy announces two successful strategic acquisitions in the Ecopetrol 2016 bidding round in the Putumayo Basin

* Gran Tierra Energy intends to finance these acquisitions with cash on hand and available borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Gran Tierra Energy submitted winning bids totaling a combined $30.4 million for two blocks which Ecopetrol S.A.

* Under terms of bid round, sale agreement relating to each block must be submitted to Ecopetrol by Dec 7, executed by Dec 22

* Gran Tierra Energy each assignment agreement would be subject to prior approval of Colombia's Agencia Nacional De Hidrocarburos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

