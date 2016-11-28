BRIEF-Roodmicrotec gives update on outlook

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* "we expect a positive sales growth in 2016, which is below our initial objectives, but will be a very healthy result in current market conditions." - chairman

* Is also maintaining its previous guidance on a forecast 75 pct increase in sales revenue growth by 2020 from 2015

* Three additional SCM projects under negotiation which could start in 2017 and generate between five and eight million euros of sales revenue during next 7 years