9 months ago
BRIEF-Roodmicrotec gives update on outlook
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Roodmicrotec gives update on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* "we expect a positive sales growth in 2016, which is below our initial objectives, but will be a very healthy result in current market conditions." - chairman

* Is also maintaining its previous guidance on a forecast 75 pct increase in sales revenue growth by 2020 from 2015

* Three additional SCM projects under negotiation which could start in 2017 and generate between five and eight million euros of sales revenue during next 7 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

