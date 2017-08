Nov 28 (Reuters) - Melker Schorling AB (MSAB)

* Says Gun Nilsson appointed new CEO

* Gun Nilsson is currently CFO at IP-Only

* She has been a board member at Hexagon, MSAB's largest holding, since 2008

* Nilsson starts as CEO by the end of May at the latest