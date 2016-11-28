FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Medivir says Janssen initiates a phase IIb study
November 28, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Medivir says Janssen initiates a phase IIb study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Says a phase IIb open-label study of the combination of simeprevir, odalasvir and AL-335, also known as JNJ-4178, has been initiated by Janssen Research & Development

* The objectives of the study are to investigate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of JNJ-4178/ AL-335 (800mg QD), odalasvir (25mg QD), and simeprevir (75mg QD) in treatment-naive and treatment -experienced non-cirrhotic subjects with chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6

* Patients in the study will receive the triple combination for either six or eight weeks, and the primary efficacy endpoint will be the percentage of patients with a sustained virological response 12 weeks after the end of treatment (SVR12)Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
