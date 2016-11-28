BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards withdraws remuneration program proposal

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards AB

* Fingerprint Cards cancels extra general meeting

* Says after continued dialogue with company's owners, board has decided to draw back suggested remuneration program

* Says board will come back with a proposal regarding a new remuneration program for management and CEO in conjunction with annual general meeting, which will be held in Gothenburg on April 20, 2017

* The Board's objective is to have cancellation of the outstanding shares included as a suggestion on the agenda at the annual general meeting.