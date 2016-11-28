FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 8:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Gurktaler H1 revenue up at 395,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gurktaler AG :

* H1 operating result amounted to 171 thousand euros ($182,389) versus 163 thousand euros in the same period of the previous year

* H1 revenue 395,000 euros versus 374,000 euros year ago

* Result attributable to Underberg GmbH & Co KG was weaker in FY 2015/2016 than year ago and resulted in a negative contribution to the result of Gurktaler in FY 2016/2017

* Sees positive result attributable to Underberg Gmbh & Co KG in FY 2016/2017 than will positively influence Gurktaler's result in 2017/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

