BRIEF-Thomas Cook looks to raise at least 300 mln euros via bonds

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc :

* Intends to raise at least 300 mln euros in aggregate principal amount from issuance of guaranteed senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2022

* To use proceeds of offering to redeem its outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured fixed rate notes due in June 2017

* Notes will include a call option in favour of issuer exercisable after two and a half years, subject to a call schedule with step-downs up to maturity

* Offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 8 2016

* To also use proceeds of offering to redeem a part of outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured fixed rate notes due in June 2020