BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Singapore and Hong Kong wealth units for $225 mln

* Barclays plc announces that it has completed sale of its wealth and investment management (WIM) business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Bank of Singapore limited

* Purchase price, representing 1.75% of barclays WIM Singapore and Hong Kong's assets under management (aum) on completion, was $225 million.

* Transaction will result in a pro forma decrease in risk weighted assets of approximately 0.8 billion pounds.