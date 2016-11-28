FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 9:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Barclays completes sale of Singapore and Hong Kong wealth units for $225 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays plc announces that it has completed sale of its wealth and investment management (WIM) business in Singapore and Hong Kong to Bank of Singapore limited

* Purchase price, representing 1.75% of barclays WIM Singapore and Hong Kong's assets under management (aum) on completion, was $225 million.

* Transaction will result in a pro forma decrease in risk weighted assets of approximately 0.8 billion pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

