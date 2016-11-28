FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-MP Evans says land assets valued at 46 pct higher than KLK offer
November 28, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MP Evans says land assets valued at 46 pct higher than KLK offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - M P Evans Group Plc :

* Offer update

* Khong & Jaafar's report values group's land assets at $665 mln, which implies an equity value of 10.82 stg per share, 46 pct higher than KLK's offer

* Intends to pay a dividend, excluding special dividends, of at least 15 pence per share, represents an increase of at least 71 pct versus 2015 dividend

* Final dividend in respect of 2016, to be paid in June 2017, will be at least 12.75 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

