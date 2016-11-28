BRIEF-UK's OFCOM investigating Plusnet billing

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UK's Office of Communications:

* OFCOM has therefore issued a notification to Plusnet under section 96A of the Communications Act 2003

* Believe Plusnet contravened GC 11.1, rendering bills to users for broadband, telephony for amounts that exceeded the true extent of the service

* Plusnet had continued to bill certain end-users for broadband and telephony service after their service had been cancelled

* Plusnet now has opportunity to make representations to OFCOM on matters contained in notification before OFCOM final decision