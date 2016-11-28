FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-IWG Technologies announces execution of arrangement agreement
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-IWG Technologies announces execution of arrangement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iwg Technologies Inc

* IWG Technologies Inc - Announces execution of arrangement agreement

* IWG Technologies- Entered into definitive arrangement agreement with 1096777 B.C. Ltd., ("purchaser"), WM Capital Management, Inc. as guarantor

* IWG Technologies - Under agreement, purchaser agreed to acquire all of issued, outstanding common shares of IWG for consideration of $0.43 in cash/ IWG earnings per share

* IWG Technologies Inc - Purchaser will pay a total of approximately $16.5 million for IWG shares

* IWG Technologies Inc - Upon completion of transaction current management and employees of IWG will remain with company

* IWG Technologies - has agreed to pay termination fee to purchaser of $577,500 in connection with termination of deal due to occurrence of certain events

* IWG Technologies Inc - Board of directors of IWG has unanimously approved execution and delivery of arrangement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

