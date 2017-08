Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Sees FY 2016 loan portfolio growth of 0 percent, ROAE of 7-8 percent - presentation

* Sees FY 2016 costs growth of 15-16 percent

* Previously, the bank forecasted FY 2016 loan porfolio growth of 5 percent, ROAE of 5-10 percent and costs growth of 12-15 percent Source text - bit.ly/2fIgtIh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)