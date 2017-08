Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Inc

* Holders of 819.4 million preference shares indicated intention to convert preference shares into ordinary shares

* If approved, preferences shares will result in 630.3 million ETI ordinary shares at conversion price of 21.32 naira per new ordinary share