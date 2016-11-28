FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Spar Nord issues hybrid core capital
November 28, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Spar Nord issues hybrid core capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spar Nord Bank A/S :

* Spar nord has decided to issue bonds for an amount of 450 million Danish crowns ($64 million) with a perpetual term and with option for bank to prepay loan no sooner than Dec. 6 2021

* Bonds will be issued with Dec. 6 2016 as value date, and until Dec. 6 2021 they will bear interest at a rate of 5.50 pct p.a.

* Loan will have a trigger point of 5 1/8 pct, which means that loan will be written down if Spar Nord's common equity (tier 1) ratio drops below this threshold Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0255 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

