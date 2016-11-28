FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Elliott management sends letter to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* Elliott management sends letter to cognizant technology solutions corporation outlining value-enhancement plan

* Elliott management - manages funds that collectively beneficially own more than 4% of common stock and equivalents of cognizant technology

* Elliott Management says cognizant "can achieve a value of $80-$90+ per share by end of 2017 by implementing value-enhancement plan"

* Elliott Management says also requested a near-term meeting with the cognizant board to share additional diligence and further thoughts

* Elliott Management -requesting meeting with board to share details of "operational plan that we believe will create significant value for stockholders"

* Elliott Management says "believe there are opportunities to optimize cognizant's two-in-a-box model, particularly with respect to non-strategic clients"

* Elliott Management - there is opportunity to streamline cognizant's sales function through optimization of complex matrix structure, selected selling roles

* Elliott Management to cognizant - "we have identified an opportunity to trim function sizes, specifically hr and finance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

