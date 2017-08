Nov 28 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc :

* Immunomedics postpones 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Immunomedics inc says company will hold its annual meeting on February 16, 2017

* Immunomedics-After consideration, in light of venbio nominated slate of four director candidates, board decided to postpone of 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: